Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Citigroup cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

