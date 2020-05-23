Financial Comparison: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) vs. Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Coherus Biosciences 33.42% 190.82% 41.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and Coherus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A N/A N/A ($16.99) -2.41 Coherus Biosciences $356.07 million 3.40 $89.83 million $1.23 13.89

Coherus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab. I-Mab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for I-Mab and Coherus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coherus Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.24%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than I-Mab.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats I-Mab on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

