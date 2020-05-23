First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.39 per share, with a total value of C$51,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,861,888. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,350,509.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.