First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

