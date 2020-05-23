First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

