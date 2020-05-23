First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DVN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

