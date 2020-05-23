First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $111.85 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

