First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $21,632,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,828,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

