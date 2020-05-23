First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Shares of ICUI opened at $190.63 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average is $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

