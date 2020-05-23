First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Santander Consumer USA worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,924,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,116 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,016 shares in the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of SC stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

