First Trust Advisors LP Has $7 Million Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,484 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alteryx worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $7,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,488.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,815 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,345 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.44 and a beta of 1.34. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.