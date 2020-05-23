First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

