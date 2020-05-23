First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,598 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

