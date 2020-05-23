First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Emcor Group worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,673,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 103.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 255,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 559.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 194,199 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

