First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 55,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $52.28 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

