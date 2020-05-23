First Trust Advisors LP Sells 25,452 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE ORA opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

