First Trust Advisors LP Sells 495,547 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

