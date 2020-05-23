First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,617 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Voya Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,173,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $12,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 247,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.