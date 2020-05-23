First Trust Advisors LP Sells 65,329 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $70,377,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock worth $314,741,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

