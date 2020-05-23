First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,781 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

