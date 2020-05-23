First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 186,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $31.05 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.