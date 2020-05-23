First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.01

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and traded as high as $29.29. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 15,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

