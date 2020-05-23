Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.30 target price (down previously from $1.40) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Fission Uranium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

