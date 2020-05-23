Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $8,758,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Five Below from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

