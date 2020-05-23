FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $264.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 896.9% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $15,203,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

