Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.90. Fluor Co. (NEW) shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 223,912 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,026.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 237,157 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 73,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

