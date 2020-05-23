Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

