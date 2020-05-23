FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

FSUGY stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

