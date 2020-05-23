Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $48.20 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

