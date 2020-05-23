FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

FSNUY stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.