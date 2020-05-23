Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Frontdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,515,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

