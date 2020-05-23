Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $274,875.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

