FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 60,366 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 530,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 65,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

