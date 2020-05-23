Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

GLPI opened at $34.10 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 in the last ninety days. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

