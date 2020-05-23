Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Gannett stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that Gannett will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,618.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Reed purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 396,133 shares of company stock worth $903,426 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gannett stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.05% of Gannett worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

