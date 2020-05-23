Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.12. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,120,651 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $825.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Pauline Blight-Johnston 160,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

