Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $349.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

