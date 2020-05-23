Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Lowered to GBX 730 at Deutsche Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.06) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.13 ($10.14).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 626.80 ($8.25) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 672.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 799.60. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

