Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 14.1%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price was down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 6,838,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 2,482,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $157.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

