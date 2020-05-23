Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $799.36 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 179.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.