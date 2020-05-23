Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $96.91 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,059.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,658 shares of company stock valued at $55,477,241 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.