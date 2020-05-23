HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.52

Shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $10.04. HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 69,119 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLPPY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

