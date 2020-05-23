Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.19) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.16. The company has a market cap of $291.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). On average, analysts anticipate that Harworth Group will post 185.0000104 EPS for the current year.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55). Also, insider Owen Michaelson sold 75,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £70,868.48 ($93,223.47). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,426.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

