HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 322.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.03. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

