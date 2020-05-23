Head-To-Head Review: Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) versus CDW (OTCMKTS:CDW)

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and CDW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A CDW $18.03 billion 0.83 $736.80 million $6.02 17.56

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Safe-T Group and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 1 2 4 0 2.43

CDW has a consensus target price of $120.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.07% 97.93% 11.44%

Risk and Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats Safe-T Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

