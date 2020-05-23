Head-To-Head Survey: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) vs. New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and New Frontier Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.68 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alberton Acquisition and New Frontier Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A 70.30% 1.21% New Frontier Health N/A -21.11% -8.65%

Risk & Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

