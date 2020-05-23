Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,059.12

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,059.12 and traded as high as $1,125.00. Henderson Eurotrust shares last traded at $1,110.00, with a volume of 19,220 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,059.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,126.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Henderson Eurotrust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

