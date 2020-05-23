HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $30.99 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

