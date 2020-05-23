H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HR.UN. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.81 per share, with a total value of C$176,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,915,737.26. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.42 per share, with a total value of C$75,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,822,702.94. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.