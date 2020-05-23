H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HR.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,643,908.50. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

